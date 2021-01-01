Trippier betting ban suspended by FIFA

The England defender's lengthy ban has been put on hold by world football's governing body to allow Atletico Madrid to put their case forward

The 10-week suspension that Kieran Trippier was handed by the Football Association (FA) has been suspended by FIFA following an appeal from .

On December 23, it was announced that the England international defender had breached betting rules and was given his lengthy suspension in addition to a £70,000 fine.

Atletico Madrid, however, took exception to the decision, which would see them lose a starting player for a prolonged period of time.

"We think it's unfair and we hope it can be revised because of the damage done to Atletico," head coach Diego Simeone protested.

"Atletico obviously have absolutely nothing to do with this situation so we hope it can be re-assessed in some way, because while the FA benefits from this, Atletico is harmed by it and has nothing to do with it."

As a consequence, they appealed the decision to FIFA.

On Sunday, world football’s governing body confirmed it would listen to the case.

"Following the appeal and, specifically, the request for provisional measures lodged by the club Atletico Madrid, the FIFA Appeal Committee has approved to stay the extension of the suspension against Kieran Trippier until the procedure is over before the FIFA Appeal Committee," a FIFA statement said.

Atleti are especially keen for the ban to be overturned because they are in the midst of a race for the Primera Division title.

On Saturday, they saw move ahead of them in the standings by a single point, but the Wanda Metropolitano side have three matches in hand over their close rivals.

Simeone’s men have been in ruthless form domestically so far this season, winning 11 of their 14 league matches and suffering just a single defeat.

Former defender Trippier has been integral to their push for the title, having played 13 fixtures and contributed four assists.

He stood to miss a variety of crucial fixtures due to his suspension, including a last-16 first-leg encounter against on February 23.

Instead, he is free to turn out as usual for his club side until the appeals process is completed.