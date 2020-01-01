'We have such a proud history' - Liverpool celebrate after scoring 10,000th goal in the club's history

Trent Alexander-Arnold reflected on his team's milestone strike, which came in the Champions League against Midtjylland on Tuesday night

star Trent Alexander-Arnold revelled in the club's "great achievement" after celebrating their 10,000th goal in a victory over Midtjylland.

Diogo Jota's strike not only helped give Liverpool a 2-0 win at home to Midtjylland, but it brought up the Reds' landmark goal across all competitions on Tuesday.

Premier League champions Liverpool hit the milestone figure 128 years after scoring their first goal – Jock Smith's effort in an 8-0 win over Higher Walton at Anfield in the Lancashire League.

Alexander-Arnold provided the assist for Jota's 55th-minute opener before substitute Mohamed Salah sealed the Group D points from the penalty spot in the third minute of stoppage time.

"It was a nice goal and a great finish from Diogo," Alexander-Arnold said. "We have such a proud history and it's a great achievement to reach that landmark."

The th goal in Reds history, netted by @DiogoJota18 pic.twitter.com/9YZFFgzZgN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 27, 2020

Jota's goal was the 370th Liverpool have scored in the Europe's premier club competition, with 6,968 having come in the 's top-flight.

Next on the list is the second tier (977 goals), followed by the (708) and the EFL Cup (481), while Liverpool have scored 371 goals in the Champions League.

Other notable competitions include the UEFA Cup/ (173), Club World Cup (six) and the Community Shield (26).

reached the five-figure mark with Marcus Rashford's strike in the 3-2 win at and Hove Albion in the Premier League in September.

After scoring the 10,000th goal, Jota told BT Spor t: "Well it's a start. Obviously I'm happy to score and to help the team to achieve the win. Achieving that mark is always a good thing but I'm more happy with the victory today.

"After a good away win, it's important to keep on adding points and we did our job. We get the three points, that's most important, and now we [need to be] ready for the next game."

Liverpool marked their scoring achievement with a montage of some of their greatest forwards, including Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, Fernando Torres and Robbie Fowler, alongside modern heroes Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Victory over Midtjylland means Liverpool have the maximum six points from their first two Champions League fixtures, having beaten 1-0 in Amsterdam last week.