Transfer lifeline? Barcelona considering surprise January move for out-of-favour Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso

- Spent 22-23 season with Villarreal
- Featured just twice for Spurs this term
- Has 44 caps for Argentina
WHAT HAPPENED? According to Football Insider, Xavi's side could be lining up an unlikely move for the 27-year-old when the transfer window reopens, after he impressed for Villarreal in La Liga on loan from Spurs last season. The Argentina international has made just two appearances for Tottenham thus far under new boss Ange Postecoglou.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Available for a reported fee of just £12 million ($14.5m), Lo Celso has seen his game time limited following the arrival and inspired form of England international James Maddison. He has mustered a total of 86 appearances for Tottenham since his arrival at the club from Real Betis back in 2020.
WHAT NEXT FOR LO CELSO?: It so far remains to be seen whether Lo Celso can forge a way into Spurs boss Postecoglou's plans, with his side still boasting an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 campaign.