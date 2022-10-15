Toulouse vs Angers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Toulouse welcome Angers to face them at Stadium Municipal. The visitors arrive looking to reverse a two-game losing streak that has seen them slip into the midst of a relegation battle.
They'll hope for richer purchase against their hosts this week, but with just one loss in their last four, they will prove a tough nut to crack for them.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Toulouse vs Angers date & kick-off time
Game:
Toulouse vs Angers
Date:
October 16, 2022
Kick-off:
12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET / 5:30pm IST
Stream:
How to watch Toulouse vs Angers on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.
In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 3 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
beIN SPORTS
UK
BT Sport 3
BT Sport App
India
N/A
Voot Select
Toulouse squad & team news
Caught up in mid-table, it has been far from a bad season at the office for Toulouse to date, with enough form to suggest they can push well clear of any trouble at the back end of the campaign.
Still, the gap is far from insurmountable and three points today would do a wonderful job for their confidence.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Himeur, Haug, Dupé, Pettersson, Restes
Defenders
Nicolaisen, Desler, Rouault, Sylla, Costa, Zandén, Diarra, Keben
Midfielders
Genreau, Van den Boomen, Dejaegere, Spierings, Birmančević, Tsingaras, Mvoué, Chaïbi
Forwards
Aboukhlal, Onaiwu, Healey, Begraoui, Flemmings, Ratão, Dallinga
Angers squad and team news
Having snapped a rough run with consecutive wins, Angers have now notched back-to-back losses, leaving them looking at a less-than-favorable run towards safety.
They have plenty of work to do - and they'll hope they can do it today in a big encounter for their season.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bernardoni, Zinga, Fofana, Borne
Defenders
Mendy, Doumbia, Šabanović, Blažič, Hountondji, Bamba, Camara, Chetti, Valery
Midfielders
Bentaleb, Boufal, Ounahi, Abdelli, Belkhdim, Capelle, Amadou, Bobichon, Bahoya, Taïbi, Kalla
Forwards
Diony, Salama, Sima, Ella, Hunou, Jakoliš, Thioub, Mbock