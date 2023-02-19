Tottenham vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Spurs against West Ham in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Tottenham will look to return to winning ways when they welcome West Ham to north London for a Premier League encounter on Sunday.

The Lilywhites returned from San Siro after a 1-0 Champions League round of 16 first-leg loss to AC Milan. Before that, their joys of beating defending champions Manchester City was short-lived as Spurs were thrashed 4-1 by Leicester City in their latest league outing.

The Hammers need to improve on their recent results if they are to pull themselves clear of the dropzone, having dropped into the bottom three following Saturday's results.

Tottenham vs West Ham date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs West Ham Date: February 19, 2023 Kick-off: 11:30am ET, 4:30pm GMT, 7:30pm IST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network (English-language), Telemundo (Spanish-language), fubto TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

In India, the Star Sports network has rights to show Premier League games with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network, Telemundo fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue UK Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR Sky Go India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Tottenham team news & squad

Assistant coach Cristian Stellini will lead the side for the third time as head coach Antonio Conte has returned to his homeland after a brief spell on the sidelines following gallbladder surgery.

Rodrigo Bentancur is out for the rest of the season after an ACL injury sustained in the Leicester defeat, while the likes of Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon are also not expected to be back from their injuries for a few weeks minimum.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should replace Oliver Skipp in the XI after the former served his Champions League ban in the loss to Milan at San Siro, while Stellini may be tempted to try out Richarlison in place of the misfiring Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Position Players Goalkeepers Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet, Tanganga, Davies, Royal, Porro Midfielders Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic Forwards Son, Kane, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Moura, Danjuma

West Ham team news & squad

Lucas Paqueta hurt his shoulder against Chelsea as Tomas Soucek should be called into action in the middle, while Nayef Aguerd is a slight doubt after he was taken off with an adductor problem in the same game.

Ben Johnson may start at the back in the event that Aaron Cresswell hasn't completely recovered from illness, while the likes of Alphonse Areola, Maxwel Cornet, Kurt Zouma and Gianluca Scamacca are sure to miss out.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Emerson; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma