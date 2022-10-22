Tottenham vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Tottenham against Newcastle on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Tottenham will be looking to strengthen their hold on third place when they welcome Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Sunday. Antonio Conte's men have 23 points from 11 matches, two points more than fourth-placed Chelsea.

Spurs were on a four-game unbeaten run before that was halted by Manchester United in their last outing. Newcastle United have also put together an unbeaten run of their own that has lasted six games. Beating Conte's team will prove to be a tough task for Eddie Howie's men.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Tottenham vs Newcastle United date & kick-off time

Game:

Tottenham vs Newcastle United

Date:

October 23, 2022

Kick-off:

11:30am ET / 4:30pm BST / 9pm IST

Venue:

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle United on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the U.S. can view the game live on USA Network.

Sky Sports Main Event , Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with live streaming service on the Sky Go app.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network, and watch it online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

U.S.

USA Network

NBC app, website.

UK

Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League / Ultra HDR

Sky Go app

India

Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

Disney+ Hotstar

Tottenham team news and squad

Antonio Conte will miss Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison in action against Newcastle United as the duo is injured.

He can, however, welcome Emerson Royal back into the squad after he served his three-game suspension.

Tottenham Possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Moura, Kane, Son

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Lloris, Forster, Austin

Defenders

Romero, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga, Lenglet, Royal, Spence, Doherty

Midfielders

Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Perisic, White

Forwards

Son, Kane, Gil, Moura, Richarlison

Newcastle United team news and squad

The Magpies will be without Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Karl Darlow and Alexander Isak for their game against Spurs on Sunday.

Howe could also miss Joelinton who suffered a knee injury in their game against Everton.

Newcastle United Possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Darlow, Gillespie, Pope, Karius

Defenders

Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Tripper, Krafth, Manquillo, Burn, Botman, Targett

Midfielders

Shelvey, Ritchie, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson

Forwards

Joelinton, Wilson Saint-Maimin, Wood, Isak

