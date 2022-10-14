Tottenham vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Tottenham against Everton on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Tottenham will be looking to strengthen their hold on third spot when they welcome Everton in a Premier League clash on Saturday. Antonio Conte's men have 20 points - four off leaders Arsenal and four clear of Chelsea - while The Toffees look to bounce back from a 2-1 home defeat against Manchester United.

Spurs have are on a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions after the 3-1 defeat against Arsenal earlier this month, most recently picking up an edgy 3-2 Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frank Lampard's side, currently 12th, lost their six-game Premier League unbeaten run against United as they had only just begun gaining some momentum after a shaky start to their campaign. The last time Everton faced Tottenham, the north London side smashed them 5-0.

Tottenham vs Everton date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs Everton Date: October 15, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm ET / 5:30pm BST / 10pm IST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. Viewers in the U.S. can also view the game live on TV on NBC. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with live streaming service on the Sky Go app.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network, and watch it online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NBC fuboTV UK Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League Sky Go app India Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla Disney+ Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Tottenham team news and squad Lucas Moura returned in a substitute role against Frankfurt but it remains to be seen in what capacity Conte will be willing to use the Brazilian with the United tie coming up next. Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski remains doubtful with a hamstring injury but Japhet Tanganga is available for selection. Matt Doherty is likely to start ahead of Emerson Royal, who is a booking away from a domestic ban, and it could be Ivan Perisic over Ryan Sessegnon on the opposite side. Richarlison is on the hunt for his first Premier League goal for Spurs as he faces his former club. Tottenham Possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders Romero, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga, Lenglet, Royal, Spence, Doherty Midfielders Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Perisic, White Forwards Son, Kane, Gil, Moura, Richarlison Everton team news and squad

Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his first appearance this season after a knee injury, coming off the bench for only 14 minutes in the United loss, hinting that the forward may not be ready for a start yet.

Lampard will be without the services of Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate due to injuries, whereas Anthony Gordon is suspended after picking five yellow cards. Abdoulaye Doucoure is back in the squad after being left out of the United tie due to a family issue.

Everton Possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; McNeil, Maupay, Gray