Tottenham set one key condition before sanctioning Lucas Bergvall exit in the January window amid fresh transfer links to Barcelona

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Tottenham Hotspur have established a strict requirement before they will even consider allowing midfielder Lucas Bergvall to leave north London during the upcoming January transfer window. Although European heavyweights Barcelona are monitoring the 20-year-old Sweden international closely, the Premier League club remain reluctant to weaken their squad mid-season.

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Midfield cover required before sale

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham hierarchy will only sanction a winter departure for Bergvall if they secure a direct midfield replacement beforehand to protect their squad depth. Despite penning a new long-term contract until 2031 back in September, the youngster has found regular starting minutes hard to come by this campaign. Nevertheless, head coach Roberto De Zerbi still views the Swede as part of his plans and hopes he will force his way back into the side.

European giants monitor Swedish talent

That lack of consistent game time under De Zerbi has kept the playmaker firmly on the radar of several prominent continental clubs ahead of the New Year. Barcelona have maintained a long-standing interest in the youngster after previously tracking his progress at Swedish outfit Djurgarden before he chose to move to England in 2024.

Recruitment chiefs at Camp Nou regard the 20-year-old as a versatile, long-term solution for their central midfield engine room. Because Spurs are unwilling to leave themselves short of options midway through the campaign, however, both a permanent sale and a temporary loan exit currently appear highly improbable in January regardless of overseas approaches.

Italian rivals join transfer chase

Alongside the Catalan giants, Serie A sides Napoli and Juventus have also been keeping close tabs on Bergvall's situation in north London as they evaluate their own midfield reinforcements. While Napoli continue to monitor developments from afar, any formal approach from Naples would encounter the exact same resistance from the Tottenham boardroom.

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Juventus have shown the strongest appetite for an immediate deal, with sources indicating the Turin outfit would be keen to explore a six-month loan arrangement until the end of the season. Even a temporary switch to Italy now looks increasingly difficult to pull off given Spurs' firm stance on maintaining adequate cover.

Injury return boosts midfield options

Bergvall is now poised to return from a frustrating knee injury and could be named in the matchday squad when Tottenham face Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend. Having him fit again will hand De Zerbi a welcome extra option in the middle of the park as the coaching staff help him rebuild his match sharpness. While his immediate future looks set to remain in north London until at least the summer, his playing time over the coming weeks will dictate whether Barcelona, Napoli and Juventus step up their pursuit later in the campaign.