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Tottenham Hotspur are set to reward 18-year-old sensation Luca Williams-Barnett with a new and improved long-term contract following his standout first Premier League start against Ipswich Town. With the teenager's current deal entering its final 18 months, the north London club have moved swiftly to secure his future after Saturday's 2-0 home win.

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Spurs close on fresh terms

As reported by The Athletic, Williams-Barnett is poised to sign improved terms at Tottenham with his existing agreement running until June 2028. The versatile attacking midfielder marked his maiden top-flight start by bundling in the opener at the back post against Ipswich. He then set up Dominic Solanke's second with a low cross, claiming the assist despite a touch from goalkeeper Christian Walton.

De Zerbi hails young star

Williams-Barnett's strike made him Tottenham's youngest Premier League scorer since Gareth Bale in 2007. At 18 years and 51 days, his goal and assist also made him the second-youngest player in competition history to achieve both in a single match, and the youngest since Michael Owen in 1997.

Speaking after Saturday's victory, Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: "I'm positive about that because he has great confidence. He knows all his qualities, but I think he has a very good family and it's crucial for this type of player.

"I think I'm positive about his behaviour, his character, because I've been working with him for three or four months and I know him enough to say this."

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Academy product rises at pace

The England Under-19 international started out with hometown club Luton Town before joining Tottenham's academy in 2018. Equally comfortable on either foot and capable of playing centrally or out wide, he has progressed rapidly into the senior picture.

After debuting against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup last season and featuring on the club's pre-season tour of Asia, he equalled a UEFA Youth League record by netting five goals against Slavia Prague last December. His top-flight breakthrough began off the bench in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on October 31, followed by an eight-minute cameo in the defeat at Leeds United.

Midfielder targets regular senior role

With confirmation of his new contract expected imminently, Williams-Barnett will aim to cement a regular spot in De Zerbi's matchday squads. Having already earned the Italian's trust over the past few months, his versatility offers valuable attacking depth ahead of a demanding winter schedule. Locking down one of their brightest academy graduates also underlines Tottenham's commitment to building around home-grown talent.