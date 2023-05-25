Tottenham’s new plan! Spurs reignite interest in Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou after Arne Slot snub

The quest for a new manager goes on for Spurs and they are now making attempts to lure Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs looking for Conte's successor

Were linked with Nagelsmann, Amorim, Slot

Attempting to sign Celtic boss Postecoglou

WHAT HAPPENED? According to a report from The Independent, Spurs are interested in bringing Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou as their new manager for next season after their previous managerial candidate, Feyenoord's Arne Slot, pledged his loyalty to the Eredivisie giants.

Slot, who led Feyenoord to Eredivisie title victory in the 2022–23 season, was expected to take over in north London, but the 44-year-old now becomes the latest manager to rebuff Spurs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs have been made to toil in their search for Antonio Conte's successor. The Italian manager ranted about the club, the players, as well as chairman Daniel Levy, following Spurs' 3-3 draw against Southampton as they squandered a 3-1 lead. A departure after that outburst was inevitable.

In the past few months, including the time when Conte was still at the helm, Spurs have been linked with Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, ex-manager Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique etc. to name a few. Meanwhile, they appointed Cristian Stiellini on an interim basis and then hired Ryan Mason following Stiellini's firing.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Spurs were close to reaching an agreement with Feyenoord head coach Slot, but the Dutchman was skeptical about the club's structure and the lack of a director of football made him question how he would work in such a system.

Moreover, Feyenoord's qualification to the Champions League next season prompted the club to persuade the impressive coach to stay put for another season. And they were successful in doing so.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE SPURS? Spurs will travel to Elland Road this Sunday, May 28, to take on Leeds United in their final Premier League fixture of the season.