Tottenham owners have no plans to sell despite imminent $3.75bn takeover bid from billionaire Jahm Najafi

Tottenham's owners, ENIC Group, are not currently looking to sell the club, despite reported interest from billionaire Jahn Najafi.

Najafi prepared to make $3.75bn offer

Spurs owners not looking to sell

Claim to be committed to long-term plans

WHAT HAPPENED? It had been reported that the Iranian-American businessman was "weeks away" from tabling a $3.75 billion (£3.1bn) bid for the North London club alongside a consortium comprised mostly of backers from Abu Dhabi. However, the BBC have since reported that Tottenham's owners are not interested in selling, and are instead committed to the club's long-term plans, which have come under scrutiny in recent months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the construction of the nearly £1bn ($1.2bn), 63,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a group of Spurs supporters held a protest against both ENIC and chairman Daniel Levy at the club's training ground last month over an alleged lack of investment. Transfers are a particular point of concern. Fans have called for greater "clarity and commitment" amid years of more reserved spending than their big-six rivals.

Spurs have shelled out an estimated £500m ($601m) since April 2019 - a total that's £50m ($60m) less than Chelsea's expenditure just this term under new owner Todd Boehly.

AND WHAT'S MORE: At this stage, however, there has been no bid from Najafi, who is a minority shareholder in the NBA's Phoenix Suns. The 60-year-old is one of a plethora of bidders who have recently taken an interest in acquiring Premier League clubs, after as many as five potential suitors have lined up to match Manchester United's £5bn ($6bn) asking price.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? With the club's current owners and potential incoming bidders locked in a stalemate, it remains to be seen whether Najafi's proposed - or even improved - offer will sway ENIC and Co. to part ways with a club they have presided over since 2001.