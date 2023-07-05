Tottenham offer Harry Kane mammoth new contract in bid to stave off transfer interest from Bayern Munich & Manchester United

Tottenham have offered Harry Kane a new contract that would see his wages rise significantly as they look to convince him to stay at the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been trying to lure the striker away from north London this summer, but Spurs are adamant that they will not sell him despite his contract running into its final year. The 30-year-old reportedly earns around £200,000 per week at Tottenham, but The Guardian claims the club are willing to raise those wages with a mammoth new offer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane, however, has no intention of signing the deal during the transfer window and is still considering his options. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy believes he can convince the England star that he is better off staying as they prepare for the new season under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford since the end of last season, but the Red Devils have not been able to convince Spurs to sell him to one of their rivals. The lack of progress allowed Bayern to swoop in and become the favourites to sign him after holding positive talks with the forward and making a bid worth a reported £60 million ($77m).

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The attacker will have to wait on further news regarding interest from United and Bayern or stay at Spurs for the time being.