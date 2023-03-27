Tottenham Hotspur are considering approaching Julian Nagelsmann for the vacant manager's role after they parted ways with Antonio Conte.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League club announced Conte's departure late on Sunday with Cristian Stellini taking temporary charge of the first team. In terms of a permanent replacement, Spurs are considering offering the role to recently-deposed Bayern manager Nagelsmann. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to meet the 35-year-old manager to discuss the opportunity, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than Nagelsmann, the club are also considering the likes of former Spain national team coach Luis Enrique, Fulham's Marco Silva and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. They could also bring back Mauricio Pochettino who remains a fan favourite at the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Since Pochettino's departure in 2019, Tottenham have had three different managers at the helm: Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte. With 10 games to go in the ongoing Premier League season, the club will need to move quickly if they want someone replace Stellini before the end of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs will be next seen in action on April 3 when they take on Everton in a Premier League clash.