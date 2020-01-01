Tottenham make u-turn on using coronavirus furlough scheme

The club initially planned to use the government grant to pay 80 per cent of non-playing staff amid Covid-19 pandemic, but were criticised.

have reversed their controversial decision to use the government's coronavirus furlough scheme to pay non-playing staff placed on temporary leave, and say they will now pay their employee's wages in full.

A club statement read: "We have decided that all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 per cent of their pay for April and May. Only the board will take salary reductions."

Spurs are the second Premier League club to perform a u-turn after initially announcing they would use the scheme, following after both received heavy criticism.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who came in for the brunt of the criticism regarding the club's use of the furlough scheme, admitted his regret at having misjudged the situation.

He said: “The criticism the club has received over the last week has been felt all the more keenly because of our track record of good works and our huge sense of responsibility to care for those that rely on us, particularly locally.

“It was never our intent, as custodians, to do anything other than put measures in place to protect jobs while the club sought to continue to operate in a self-sufficient manner during uncertain times.

“We regret any concern caused during an anxious time and hope the work our supporters will see us doing in the coming weeks, as our stadium takes on a whole new purpose, will make them proud of their club.”

The statement said Spurs would keep their wage policy under review should the current lockdown, which has stopped all football across Britain, continue beyond the next couple of months.

Tottenham have also announced they are opening their stadium on White Hart Lane for use by the NHS, making it the first Premier League ground to be used as a facility for coronavirus testing.

The club said equipment has been installed to allow "drive-through COVID-19 testing and swabbing for NHS staff, families and their dependents", and will also house the women's outpatient services of North Middlesex Hospital, meaning pregnant women can be treated away from the hospital during the pandemic.

