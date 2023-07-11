Tottenham prepared to hand Harry Kane new £400,000 per week contract if he snubs Bayern Munich transfer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to offer Harry Kane a contract worth £400,000 per week to persuade him to snub Bayern Munich.

Want Kane to reject Bayern's approach

Kane's decision could shape his future at Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham have initiated contract talks with Kane in an attempt to secure his long-term commitment to the club. According to The Telegraph, the proposed deal would see Kane earn an impressive £400,000 per week, positioning him among the Premier League's highest-paid players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite interest from Bayern Munich, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy remains determined to retain Kane's services and is unwilling to entertain offers for the striker. However, it is believed that Kane's decision will not hinge on the financial aspect of the deal but rather on the sporting project under the new manager Ange Postecoglou.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is believed that Kane has already spoken to Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel and the coach has assured him that they could potentially win the Champions League together if he made the switch to Germany. On the other hand, Postecoglou admitted that he has been given no assurances over Kane's future from chairman Levy and "is kind of going along, trying to concentrate on things I know right now".

WHAT NEXT? Bayern have reportedly submitted a second offer of £70m ($90m) plus add-ons after they saw their first offer turned down. However, it might not be enough to convince Levy as Spurs reportedly want £100m for the England international.