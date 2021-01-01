Tottenham make contact with Pochettino to bring coach back just six months after he joined PSG

The Argentinian manager could be poised for a sensational return to the Premier League after the north London club confirmed their interest

Tottenham have made initial contact to bring Mauricio Pochettino back to the club as a manager after sacking him just 18 months ago, Goal can confirm.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy continues to have a positive relationship with his club's former coach, despite sacking him and replacing him with Jose Mourinho.

However, it remains unclear what Pochettino will decide to do, given that he remains in his post at Paris Saint-Germain, the club he only joined at the start of this year.

Who else is in the frame for the Spurs job?

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, former Leipzig chief Ralf Rangnick and Brighton's Graham Potter are other candidates that have recently been linked to the vacancy.

Former Spurs player Ryan Mason has been acting as the caretaker manager and secured a seventh place finish which saw the club qualify for the inaugural UEFA Conference League.

Pochettino will likely be well-received by Spurs fans after he helped grow the club's stature ahead of their move to the 60,000-seater Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Although he never won a major honour in charge in North London, he reached the Champions League final in 2019, losing out to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

He has also been lauded for developing a host of players including Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli. He is also known to be comfortable living and working London.

What are PSG's thoughts on Spurs trying to poach their manager?

PSG's position on Pochettino's future remains unclear but they did celebrate the appointment of their former player in January.

He immediately went onto win the Trophee des Champions and followed it up by more recently winning the French Cup, beating Monaco 2-0 in the final.

However, his club suffered disappointment in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Article continues below

PSG missed out on reaching a second consecutive European final after being well-beaten by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City over two legs. After that, Lille won the league on the final day of the season despite having a vastly inferior budget to the French capital club.

Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel, who subsequently joined Chelsea after falling out with the hierachy at the Parc des Princes, and has led the Blues to the Champions League final where they face Man City.

Further reading