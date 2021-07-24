Tottenham complete signing of Atalanta goalkeeper Gollini

The 26-year-old shotstopper becomes the club's first major signing under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and managing director Fabio Paratici

Tottenham have completed the capture of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on a season-long loan deal, with a view to a permanent move at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 26-year-old shotstopper becomes the club's first major signing under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and managing director Fabio Paratici since the pair's arrival in north London.

Gollini, an Italy international, joins Spurs for the upcoming season, with a £13m ($18m) option to buy should his stay prove a fruitful one, per Sky Sports News.

What has Gollini done?

A former youth starlet with Manchester United before making the switch to Hellas Verona in 2014, the goalkeeper rose steadily through the ranks with the club, becoming their first choice goalkeeper across the 2015-16 season.

He earned a switch to Aston Villa that summer, but remained with the club for only six months before making a year-and-a-half-long loan move to Atalanta.

Signing on a full-time basis in 2018, he initially struggled to assert himself as the club's number-one choice between the posts, before supplanting Etrit Berisha to help Gian Piero Gasperini's side achieve a top-four finish and secure Champions League football.

