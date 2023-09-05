'Together again' - Lionel Messi all smiles as he jets off on Argentina international duty with Inter Miami star set to miss MLS action

After an explosive start to MLS life with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has reunited with his World Cup-winning Argentina teammates.

Messi arrives in Argentina

Star takes misses Inter Miami games

La Albiceleste face Ecuador on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED? After arriving in Argentina at the start of the international break, the Inter Miami captain has shared a photo of himself holding a suitcase on Instagram, captioned 'Together Again'. Joining the likes of Emiliano Martínez, Alexis Mac Allister and Lisandro Martinez for the training camp, Messi is clearly pleased to be back with the players he led to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina's qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada & Mexico begins this Thursday against Ecuador. And while Messi has spoken previously about the fact that he expects to retire before the tournament begins, he's still firmly committed to helping his nation get there, as his jetting off to international duty during the MLS season indicates. However, the downside for U.S. fans is that the Argentina captain will probably miss out on multiple Inter Miami games as a result.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? It's likely that Inter Miami will be without their star man for two games: a home fixture against Sporting Kansas City on September 9, and an away clash with Atlanta United the following weekend. Head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino will have to hope those who aren't away on international duty can step up during Messi's absence.