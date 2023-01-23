Timothy Weah pushing for Lille exit with Borussia Monchengladbach & Sevilla interested in USMNT star

USMNT forward Timothy Weah wants to leave Ligue 1 side Lille in January and has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

Weah frustrated at Lille

Keen to move in January

French side have blocked approaches

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star is pushing for a Lille exit before the close of the January transfer window, according to Foot Mercato. Sevilla and Borussia Monchengladbach are both interested in the 22-year-old but have seen approaches blocked by the Ligue 1 side. Weah is frustrated because he has struggled to nail down a starting place and he is not being used in his preferred position on the right of the attack. His camp will continue to try to find him a way out this winter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Convincing Lille to agree to an exit in January may be difficult, particularly because both Adam Ounas and Jonathan Bamba are currently out injured and Weah's exit would leave the club short of options in attack. Weah may also be running out of time with the window set to close in just over a week.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lille will have a big decision to make on Weah even if he does not move in January. The forward's contract at the club expires in 2024, meaning a summer exit could be on the cards to avoid the USMNT star leaving on a free when his deal runs out.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEAH? The USMNT star and Lille are back in Ligue 1 action on Sunday at Nice.