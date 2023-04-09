Three fans arrested after homophobic chants during Wolves' Premier League victory over Chelsea

Three fans have been arrested for homophobic chanting during Wolves' 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

West Midlands Police arrested three supporters after homophobic chanting during Wolves' Premier League clash with Chelsea at Molineux on Saturday.

Following the game, both teams condemned the the discriminatory chanting aimed at the Blues fans, which was heard loudly at certain points of the match despite a tannoy announcement calling for it to stop.

In a statement, Wolves confirmed the arrests and said: "We strongly condemn the discriminatory chants aimed towards Chelsea supporters at today’s game.

"In response to the chants, supporters were reminded by a public address system announcement that discriminatory behaviour and chants of this nature are not tolerated at Molineux.

"Homophobia, like all other forms of discrimination, has no place in football or society, and anyone engaging in discriminatory behaviour is committing a criminal offence.

"As a result, we can confirm that three arrests were made by West Midlands Police relating to homophobia, and the discriminatory chants in question."

Chelsea's statement on the incident read: "Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable.

"It condemns the homophobic chanting by some home fans at Molineux this afternoon. Chelsea will continue to work closely with Chelsea Pride and the broader football community to eradicate these vile chants from our game."