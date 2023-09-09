Three defeats in a row! Sorry Germany thrashed 4-1 by Japan to leave Hansi Flick's job hanging by a thread

Germany's Euro 2024 preparations went from bad to worse on Saturday when they were beaten 4-1 at home by Japan.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hansi Flick's team were dismantled in Wolfsburg in the international friendly. It is the third defeat in a row and stretches their winless run to five matches, with their last victory coming against Peru in March. Junya Ito scored the first goal but Leroy Sane equalised within the first 20 minutes. Ayase Ueda scored in the 22nd minute and Japan then scored twice late on, first through Takuma Asano in the 90th minute, and then Ao Tanaka in injury time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat will put more pressure on struggling coach Flick, who has faced criticism in his homeland ever since they were knocked out of last year's World Cup at the group stage. Former Bayern Munich boss Flick could end up being sacked before Euro 2024, with the host nation looking to go into the competition in good form.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR GERMANY? Flick's side are in action against World Cup runners-up France in another friendly on Tuesday.