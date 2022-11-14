How Thomas Tuchel inspired new PSG tactic as Christophe Galtier looks to ‘surprise’ Ligue 1 opponents

Thomas Tuchel may have left Paris Saint-Germain in December 2020, but he is the inspiration behind Christophe Galtier’s latest tactical tweak.

German coach left in 2020

System still being used now

Superstars off to World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Ligue 1 champions are always looking for ways in which they can “surprise” opponents and have enough options at their disposal to line up in a number of different formations. Galtier experimented during a crushing 5-0 victory over Auxerre, taking lessons from one of his predecessors at Parc des Princes.

WHAT THEY SAID: Galtier told Amazon Prime after seeing PSG reach the World Cup break in style: “The system? We worked on a three-man defence but also a four-man with Danilo coming up the middle to put pressure. This is something that was already done with Tuchel, a lot with Marquinhos in this role. It gives balance, and confidence in the air. With the staff during the break, we will work on something else to find variety and surprise opponents and our players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG’s collection of superstars avoided any untimely injuries as they eased to victory over Auxerre, with Kylian Mbappe among the goals once more while Neymar and Lionel Messi completed 75 minutes.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? PSG will not be back in action until December 28, with their international icons about to go in search of global glory with their respective nations at the World Cup finals in Qatar.