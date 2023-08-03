Thomas Partey on the move? Juventus open transfer talks with Arsenal after agreeing personal terms with midfielder

Juventus have opened talks with Arsenal regarding the signing of Thomas Partey, after the midfielder agreed personal terms with the Italian club.

Juve contacted Gunners

Personal terms agreed

Final deal edging closer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal midfielder recently snubbed a rumoured move to Saudi Arabia in favour of a three-year deal with Juve. According to Sky Sports in Italy, there have been new contacts between Juve and Arsenal, but the Turin side may have to offload some players before they can land the Ghana international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a busy window for Juventus, who are looking to follow up the impactful signing of rapid USMNT winger Timothy Weah with a swap deal with Chelsea involving Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku, on top of their acquisition of Partey. The defensive midfielder's versatility and tactical awareness makes him an interesting option, and the 30-year-old is reportedly keen on embarking on a new challenge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Juve will be hoping their transfer activity can help bring home a first Serie A title since the 2019-20 season. With the club's financial scandal leading to a ban from Europe for next season, domestic silverware will be the primary goal, and Allegri seems to think Partey could be the perfect midfield driving force to make that happen.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR PARTEY? Things are steadily moving along, with personal terms reportedly sorted. It looks as though it will be a matter of time before the Ghana international swaps London for Turin and joins new midfield partners such as Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli.