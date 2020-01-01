'This is my time!' - Mendy determined to show Man City the 'best' version of himself

The French full-back is motivated to repay the club for keeping faith with him throughout his various spells on the sidelines

Benjamin Mendy says he is determined to show the very "best" version of himself after overcoming the injury problems which have overshadowed his spell at Etihad Stadium.

Mendy completed a £52 million ($65m) move to City from after playing a key role in the French outfit's march to glory in 2016-17.

The international slotted straight into Pep Guardiola's line up at left-back, but was unable to build any real momentum before rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

That issue saw him miss the majority of the 2018-19 season, and his second year at Etihad Stadium was also significantly disrupted as he was forced to undergo surgery on his knee.

Mendy was finally declared fully fit last September, and has since featured in 24 matches for City during their latest campaign.

The 25-year-old started the club's first game back following the coronavirus-enforced hiatus against on June 17, impressing during a 3-0 victory, and now looks set for a key role in Guardiola's set up over the next few weeks.

Mendy is fully focused on rewarding City for sticking by him through a hugely frustrating period, as he told the club's official website: “This is my time.

"All the time I lost was not the same because I was injured.

“The way Manchester City, the staff, the players were behind me, helped me, pushed me. I want to give them the real Mendy back.

“It was hard when I was in the hospital, the recovery; this is the life. People don’t see all of that. It is not easy.

“Even in the first game you are back you are expected to be at the top because people watch the game for that. They don’t have time to say he was injured.

“They want a good performance and I understand that and it gives me more motivation to work hard.

“I think now I am in one of my best periods at Manchester City.”

City followed up their win over Arsenal by thrashing 5-0 at the Etihad, and are now looking ahead to a crucial meeting with on Thursday.

The reigning champions must beat the Blues to prevent from dethroning them, but Mendy is expecting another difficult contest after a fiercely competitive reverse fixture back in November - which City narrowly won 2-1.

“The game we played at home [against them] was difficult,” he added.

“I think it was a game with the most intensity we had in the league; it was very box to box!

“It was very physical because they have players like N’golo Kante in the midfield who is everywhere, the back four is strong.

“They play well and I think away it will be a tight game. We just need to play like we play and give everything, take the rhythm, keep going and keep winning.

“I think on my side it will be Willian. He is very fast, has ability, move a lot from the defender which makes it more difficult, but we need to be focused. I like a game like that.”