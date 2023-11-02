‘This is f*cking corruption!’ - U.S. businessman and Botafogo owner John Textor fumes at officials after his team throw away three-goal advantage against Palmeiras

Botafogo owner John Textor cried "corruption" at officials after his team threw away a 3-0 lead against Palmeiras in the Brazilian Serie A.

Botafogo raced to a 3-0 lead

Adryelson shown red for a foul

10-man Botafogo conceded three goals to lose 4-3

WHAT HAPPENED? The home side had a brilliant first half as they raced to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Carlos Eduardo, Danilo Neves, and Junior Santos. However, Palmeiras hit back early in the second half with Real Madrid-bound Endrick sparking the comeback with an incredible solo goal in the 49th minute.

The two teams were matching toe-to-toe until Adryelson was given his marching orders for a foul following an extensive VAR review. A 10-man Boatfofgo capitulated in the final minutes of the match, with the visitors scoring three times after the 84th minute and Endrick once again leading the charge.

Textor was furious with the red card decision and came down to the pitchside from his presidential box and allegedly made a money sign to the match officials. He then vented out his anger on live television demanding the resignation of the referees and CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues.

WHAT THEY SAID: “This is corruption, this is theft," he said while speaking with the Sportv. "The whole world saw it, this is not a red card. He (Adryelson) got the ball first. I’m not even sure if it was a foul. But it’s not a red card, he changed the game. This is corruption, this is theft. Please fine me, Ednaldo, but you need to resign tomorrow morning. That’s what needs to happen.

"This championship has become a joke. Nobody deserves this, these Palmeiras players don’t want to win like that, we don’t want to lose like that. It’s been five games in a row. This is f*cking corruption. This has to change. The referee has to resign for the good of the game. It has to be over now. This is theft. Fine me. You can red card me, it’s my stadium, I’ll still be here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Botafogo had the opportunity to secure their fourth goal and potentially halt Palmeiras' resurgence. However, Tiquinho Soares missed a penalty, which could have been a game-changer. Botafogo remains top of the league with 59 points from 30 games but are lost their last three league outings, meaning the gap between with second-placed Palmeiras has decreased to three points.

WHAT NEXT? Botafogo will return to action on Monday evening against Vasco da Gama in a Serie A fixture.