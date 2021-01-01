'I don't understand what's wrong!' - Thiago Silva cannot explain Chelsea's poor form after Manchester City humbling

The Brazilian defender still thinks the Blues are in good shape despite losing for the fourth time in their last six Premier League fixtures

Thiago Silva has admitted he is at a loss to explain 's form after their humbling at the hands of .

Chelsea slipped to eighth in the Premier League table after suffering their fifth defeat of the season on Sunday evening.

City ran out 3-1 winners at Stamford Bridge thanks to first-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne, with Callum Hudson-Odoi a consolation for the hosts in the dying minutes of the game.

The final scoreline flattered Chelsea as Pep Guardiola's side squandered a number of other clear chances, and Frank Lampard conceded that his team were completely outplayed in his post-match interview.

"Today was painful in the first half in football terms because their level of play shows where we need to aspire to," he told BBC Sport. "In the second half I saw a reaction but the work needs to be done."

Even summer signing Silva, who has enjoyed a strong start to his career at Stamford Bridge, was found wanting against City, but he still thinks the Blues have enough quality within their ranks to turn their fortunes around in the second half of the season.

Asked to pinpoint what's gone wrong for Chelsea in recent weeks, the Brazilian told RMC Sport: "No, I don't understand what's wrong. If I understand before, I think I could have given some advice, but that's how it is, it's football, it's the Premier League, one of the toughest championships around the world.

"You have to be careful, work harder, be stronger as a team, but I think the team is good, the second half was much better than the first in my opinion.

"We tried to play a little more, we managed to play. I think we were superior in possession of the ball in the second half, sometimes it does not work as we want, as we have prepared, but hey, that's how it is football. We must prepare for the next match when it arrives."

Silva and his team-mates must pick themselves up quickly before their third-round clash against League Two outfit Morecambe on January 10.

The Blues are scheduled to resume their latest Premier League campaign five days later, with a London derby clash against at Craven Cottage.