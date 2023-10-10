Thiago Alcantara heading back home?! Barcelona considering move for injury-prone Liverpool midfielder this summer

Thomas Hindle
Thiago Alcantara Liverpool 2022-23Getty
Thiago AlcântaraBarcelonaLa LigaTransfersLiverpool

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Thiago Alcantara next summer if the Spanish midfielder leaves Liverpool.

  • Midfielder could leave when deal expires
  • Barca keeping track of their former academy player
  • Made over 50 appearances for the Blaugrana

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Barcelona academy player only has one year left on his contract, and is yet to play this season for the reds. By next summer, he will be 33, and unlikely to be offered a new deal by the English club. According to Spanish publication Sport, Barca are ready to strike, and are "attentive to the situation" of the midfielder.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thiago suffered a setback in his recovery from a hip injury sustained towards the end of last season. The midfielder hasn't played since April after undergoing surgery in May.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Thiago Barcelona 2012Getty Images



Thiago Alcantara Liverpool 2023Getty ImagesXaviGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? Thiago is poised to continue his rehab at Anfield, but appears likely to be playing elsewhere once his contract expires.

