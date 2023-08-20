The kings of North America! MLS completes clean-sweep over LIGA MX teams in Leagues Cup as Philadelphia Union trample Monterrey in third-place game

MLS has been crowned the King of North America as LIGA MX crashed out without taking any of the top three spots in the inaugural Leagues Cup.

MLS ahead of Liga MX

MLS teams place 1, 2, 3

Champion to be crowned Saturday night

WHAT HAPPENED? Following their third-place-match victory over Monterrey, the Philadelphia Union secured the final spot awarded in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup. The Union crushed a second-strike Monterrey team 3-0, with Jesus Bueno, Mikael Uhre and Alejandro Bedoya scoring the goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the win, the Union booked a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the North American version of the UEFA Champions League. They'll be joined by Inter Miami and Nashville SC, both of whom earned placed by making the Leagues Cup final. Monterrey, meanwhile, had already earned a spot through their play in Liga MX, explaining their second-choice XI.

Article continues below

Instagram/ Philadelphia Union

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MLS AND THE LEAGUES CUP?: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami take on Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final Saturday night, with the Herons looking for their first-ever Cup win.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi's Inter Miami!