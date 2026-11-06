Teun Koopmeiners trolls brother Peer and reveals hilarious dad story after starring in Juventus win over AZ Alkmaar

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Teun Koopmeiners enjoyed a night to remember as he returned to his former stomping ground to help Juventus secure a vital Europa League victory. The Dutch midfielder found the net against AZ Alkmaar, but the real story lay in the family rivalry that unfolded on the pitch against his brother, Peer.

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A family affair in Alkmaar

The Europa League clash between AZ and Juventus was more than just a continental fixture for Koopmeiners; it was a homecoming filled with sibling rivalry. Facing off against his younger brother Peer, who was captaining the Dutch side, Teun proved to be the decisive factor in a 2-1 win for the Bianconeri. Despite the competitive nature of the game, the midfielder admitted it was a "beautiful evening" back at the club where both brothers developed through the youth system.

The atmosphere provided a poignant backdrop for the family reunion, with local fans displaying a pre-match banner depicting the brothers as children, celebrating their shared history in Alkmaar before their professional paths crossed on the European stage. Reflecting on the unique experience of playing against his sibling, Koopmeiners described the encounter as a game within a game. "It was a beautiful evening. We won and that’s the most important thing," he told Sky Sport Italia.

The competitive fire between the two was evident throughout the ninety minutes. Teun revealed a light-hearted moment from the second half where he couldn't resist a bit of banter as Juventus took control of the scoreboard. "In the first half, maybe even with my brother, it was a little game within a game. He played a lot on the left, then in the second half I told him that we were two-nil up," he added with a laugh.

Fatherly nerves on the sidelines

While the brothers were battling on the pitch, their father was watching from the stands, though his nerves reportedly got the better of him. Despite his professional background as a psychologist, the elder Koopmeiners struggled to remain calm while watching his two sons compete against one another in such a high-stakes environment. Teun shared a humorous anecdote about his dad's inability to sit through the entire match due to the emotional stress of the occasion.

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"Our father is a psychologist, but you can't work with him, he is too nervous in the games when we play," the Juventus star explained. The unique situation of having two children on opposing sides proved too much for him to handle. Teun joked about his father's early exit from the stadium, stating, "Especially tonight because both his sons were there. I think after twenty minutes he went back to the car."

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Banter and post-match frustrations

The win for the Italian giants left Peer understandably frustrated, particularly after receiving the mid-match reminder of the scoreline from his older brother. Teun acknowledged that the AZ Alkmaar captain wasn't thrilled with the outcome or the teasing. "Peer was a bit angry, but that's okay," Teun remarked, dismissing the friction as a natural part of football and sibling dynamics.

Beyond the family drama, Koopmeiners was focused on his own development and the team's momentum. Having settled into a strong run of form, the midfielder emphasized the need to maintain his high standards for the challenges ahead in Serie A. "In the last few games I have played well, I have to give everything to the team. Even at the weekend I have to continue like this against Fiorentina. I have to stay calm in my head," he concluded.

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Victory amidst an injury crisis

The result was particularly significant for Luciano Spalletti's side, given the extensive list of absentees they had to navigate. With several key players sidelined, the Bianconeri relied on the clinical finishing of Koopmeiners and Randal Kolo Muani to overcome a stubborn AZ side. The Dutch hosts had previously enjoyed a formidable record at home in European competitions, making the victory even more impressive for the visitors.

Despite a late scare when Mexx Meerdink pulled a goal back for the Eredivisie outfit, Juventus held firm to secure the points. The win reinforces their standing in the Europa League league phase and provides a morale boost heading back to domestic action.