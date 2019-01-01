Terry slams claims he stopped Aguero moving to Chelsea

The former Blues defender has rubbished reports he played a role in blocking the Argentine striker's move to Stamford Bridge

John Terry has shut down claims he may have played a role in stopping Sergio Aguero from joining nearly a decade ago.

According to The Athletic, the Blues were keen to sign the striker while he was still at and even made a £30 million (€35m/$38m) offer for the Argentine in early 2010.

The club wanted more however and the report suggested that Terry could have put Chelsea off pursuing a move any further after not being impressed by what he saw of Aguero when the two clubs played each other in the group stages.

The English defender allegedly told Chelsea's power brokers his poor opinion of Aguero and was hopeful the club could instead sign David Villa.

Terry though, has questioned his role in stopping any potential deal for a player that would go on to become a star.

"Where do these stories come from?" Terry posted on his Instagram story. "If they bothered calling player's agents it would solve an awful lot of nonsense!"

Interestingly, at the time, Ageuro did suggest he'd be in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge, while also claiming a transfer to the Etihad would be premature with the club yet to establish itself.

"Chelsea are a great club. They have become one of the most feared in Europe over recent years," he said in 2010.

"I look at players like [Didier] Drogba and [Frank] Lampard and they have been - and still are - the best players in their positions in the world. I could really learn from players like that, there is no doubt.

“London would be a really amazing city to live in as well, myself and my wife could be really happy there.

Article continues below

"Carlos Tevez is doing really well at Manchester City but, for me, it is about joining a club who are ready to challenge for honours. City are not ready yet.”

Despite Chelsea's initial interest and Aguero's own stance, no move would eventuate with City instead signing him in 2011.

The Argentine is now into his ninth season at the Etihad and has played a major role in the club claiming four Premier League titles during that time.