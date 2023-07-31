Terminated! Barcelona considering big call on contract of USMNT star Sergino Dest despite €21m investment in defender

Barcelona are reportedly considering cancelling Sergino Dest’s contract, with the United States international failing to convince at Camp Nou.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old right-back secured a €21 million (£18m/$23>m) transfer to Catalunya from Dutch giants Ajax back in 2020. He has been restricted to just 72 appearances since then, with the 2022-23 campaign spent out on loan at AC Milan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dest has figured for Barca in pre-season, playing the final 15 minutes of their Clasico win over Real Madrid in Dallas, but he has struggled to win over head coach Xavi and remains on the market. The problem for the reigning La Liga champions is that no bids have been tabled.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Javi Miguel of AS, Barca are now mulling over the potential termination of Dest’s deal. Removing his salary from the collective wage bill at Camp Nou would free up funds that could be better used elsewhere.

WHAT NEXT? Dest still has two years left to run on his contract but, with regular football needing to be found by a man with 26 international caps to his name, it may be that a fresh start is the best option for all concerned in 2023.