Ten months on… Blan’s magic touch revives Conselha’s fortunes with Al-Ittihad

The match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hazm, which took place this Friday evening as part of Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, saw Abdulrahman Al-Aboud return to form, having put in an outstanding performance that showcased his technical ability and had a clear impact on the game.

Al-Aboud came on as a substitute in the 64th minute of the second half, as Portuguese manager Sérgio Conceição sought to bolster Al-Ittihad’s attack.

Indeed, Al-Aboud managed to score the first goal of the match in the 72nd minute of the second half, after receiving a magical pass from Algerian Hossam Aouar.

Read also... Amidst the fans’ chants... Refereeing expert settles the controversy over the validity of Diaby’s sending-off

This is Al-Aboud’s first goal of the season in all competitions, having clearly struggled recently due to both being sidelined by the Portuguese manager and injury.

Al-Aboud’s last goal dates back to 15 May 2025, when he found the net against Al-Raed in matchday 32 of last season’s Roshen League, having been one of the key assets at the time for former French manager Laurent Blanc.

Al-Aboud returned after 10 months to make his first mark this season, breathing new life into Consesao’s side, which has been suffering from inconsistent results and a clear decline, with threats of dismissal looming.







