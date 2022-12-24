Ten Hag reacts to Rashford contract extension at Man Utd as four clauses are triggered at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United have triggered one-year extension options in four contracts, with Marcus Rashford among those.

Fred, Shaw & Dalot also staying on

England forward has rediscovered spark

Red Devils boss delighted with deals

WHAT HAPPENED? Fred, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot have also seen clauses triggered in their respective deals that mean they will not become free agents in the summer of 2023. Ten Hag is delighted to see four men staying put who have figured prominently during his debut campaign at Old Trafford, with United eager to establish stability and continuity as they build towards what they hope will be a bright future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag has told MUTV of Rashford and Co. being retained through to 2024: “Yes, I can confirm it. We are happy because the squad is going in the right direction and those players [have] a massive contribution in that direction.”

The Dutch tactician added: “We want to develop, we want to support those players and we want them to keep in our process. So, that’s why we came to those decisions, I’m sure they are the right decisions. We want to construct a team for the future, so for longer years, and those players have to be part of it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has enjoyed a welcome return to form for United this season, following a testing couple of years, with the 25-year-old registering nine goals through 20 appearances while forcing his way back into the England squad for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT? Fred, Shaw and Dalot have also seen regular game time for the Red Devils in 2022-23, with their value being recognised despite alternative options being acquired in their respective playing positions.