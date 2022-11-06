Erik Ten Hag believes that the Europa League play-off Manchester United have to go through is a good thing, saying it will help players 'develop.'

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite beating Real Sociedad 1-0 on Thursday Manchester United finished second in their Europa League group and therefore face a play-off against one of the teams dropping out of the Champions League. It adds two extra games to an already packed season, but Ten Hag believes that it is a positive thing for his squad.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to the club's website after the win on Thursday night, Ten Hag said: “We definitely have two extra games to cover in this hard season. We have a lot of games, that’s clear, but also it’s an opportunity for this squad to develop and to get into the process. Players like to play matches, rather than training, so, in that matter, it is also an advantage.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Europa League play-off will be by no means an easy task. United could draw one of Ajax, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus or Sevilla who all failed to progress in the Champions League. Ties against RB Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting Lisbon on paper look more favourable but all possess their own challenges.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? Ten Hag's men face Aston Villa twice in a week, once in the Premier League and another in the Carabao Cup. They then take on Fulham in their final match before the World Cup break.