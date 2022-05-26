Tchouameni reveals he likes both Real Madrid & Liverpool amid summer transfer scramble for Monaco star

The French midfielder is admired by some of Europe's biggest clubs and is keeping his options open regarding his future

Aurelien Tchouameni has revealed that he admires both Liverpool and Real Madrid but is yet to make a decision over his long-term future.

The Monaco midfielder has impressed in Ligue 1 this season, drawing the attention of leading clubs in England and Spain, while PSG are also preparing a summer swoop.

The 22-year-old says he would be open to a move to either La Liga or the Premier League, and that he feels he would be able to adapt to the demands and different styles of play in either division.

What has Tchouameni said about his next move?

"I like both [Real Madrid and Liverpool]: I can watch Spanish games and English games," he told CNN. "It's different to play in Spain and it's different to play in England, but at the end, for me, it's just a matter of adaptation."

Learning from the best at Monaco

Monaco are back in the Champions League after finishing third in Ligue 1, while Tchouameni also came third in Ligue 1's Player of the Year vote.

He puts the success of the team and himself personally down to his experienced team-mates, in particular midfield partner Cesc Fabregas, from whom he has learned a lot at Stade Louis II.

"Fabregas is a legend of football, so when I came here, my first idea was to ask him a lot of questions - his movements, how he gives the ball," Tchouameni said.

"For me, it's easy because I have one of the best midfielders in football; he helps me a lot. I have everything here to develop and grow as a player."

Looking to the future, both at club level and possibly with France at this year's World Cup, Tchouameni is aiming for the very top and is willing to learn new styles of play - possibly in new leagues - in order to do so.

"I'm an ambitious person. Every time I do something, I just want to win," he added. "If I want to be great, I have to adapt to find some stuff that will allow me to grow as a player."

