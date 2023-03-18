Takehiro Tomiyasu injury update: Arsenal full-back withdraws from Japan squad amid fears he's suffered serious set-back

Takehiro Tomiyasu has pulled out of the Japan squad due to an injury that he suffered in Arsenal's Europa League clash against Sporting.

WHAT HAPPENED? Japan are set to participate in the KIRIN Challenge Cup 2023 where they face Uruguay on March 24 and Colombia on March 28. Unfortunately, Tomiyasu will not feature in the tournament and has been replaced by Hiroki Machida in the squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mikel Arteta substituted the full-back after he overstretched in a lunge to stop a dangerous Sporting attack in their Europa League clash on Thursday night. After the game, the manager confirmed that the Japanese defender's condition was serious and he is unsure about his return date. There are also fears over William Saliba, with the Frenchman unlikely to be included in the squad to face Crystal Palace.

WHAT NEXT? With Tomiyasu out of action, Ben White will feature in the right full-back position for Arteta's side when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.