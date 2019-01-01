Tadic accuses referee of ‘destroying’ Ajax’s clash with Chelsea

The Serbian attacker was left livid with the officials after his side were reduced to nine men on Tuesday

attacker Dusan Tadic believes his side were robbed of victory in their dramatic 4-4 draw with Chelsea due to referee Gianluca Rocchi's 'destructive' performance.

The Dutch side were at one point leading 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday but quickly found themselves level after Daley Blind and Joel Veltman were both sent off in the 68th minute.

Tadic struggled to comprehend the Italian referee's decision to give both players their marching orders and is adamant Ajax deserved reward for their overall performance.

"We were much better,” Tadic said post-match. "We should just talk about our game because we had 4-1 and everything was under control and then one man steals everything from us.

"Big disappointment, because we should just talk about Ajax and how we play nice football, but we cannot because one guy came and stole everything.

"We saw a situation where there’s a foul on Daley Blind, then it’s not second yellow for Daley Blind, then it’s not second yellow for Joel Veltman, then it’s not a penalty. I have never in my life seen triple punishment, never. But everything starts with a foul on Daley Blind, he was tackled by [Christian] Pulisic I think.

"It’s a big disappointment. I don’t like to make excuses, I don’t like to talk about other people. We should just be talking about how Ajax played much better than but we cannot because somebody destroyed our game.”

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag was remarkably calm in comparison to Tadic and was quick to point out how well his side played in the draw.

"Angry. Am I angry? I am more disappointed. Disappointed in the resulted. But also, proud the way we played, with 11 men but also with nine men," Ten Hag said.

"Tonight, that is football, you have to accept it. How hard it might be. The positive thing you can take from this game is that we played great.

"But the decisions of the referee and VAR cannot be reversed. But we have been punished very harsh tonight.

"We are still top of the group. How hard it is to accept this result, we must look forward. We have all to play for and we must continue. I'm happy with the development from the team."