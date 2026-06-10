Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Switzerland v Sweden - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Switzerland World Cup 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Switzerland World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
World Cup
Switzerland

All you need to know about seeing Switzerland in World Cup action

Switzerland had a 2025 to remember. As well as finishing on top of their World Cup qualifying group, they remained unbeaten throughout the year.

The Swiss know that matches with Qatar and co-hosts Canada await, but they won’t know their third group rivals until the UEFA play-offs have been completed. Murat Yakin’s men won’t be overly concerned, though, as they’ve progressed to the knockouts at each of the past three World Cups.

Is Switzerland going to be flying high in North America? You could be there to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

Switzerland World Cup 2026 ticketsBook now

What is Switzerland's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

DateFixture (K.O time local)VenueTickets
Saturday, June 13Switzerland vs Qatar (12pm)Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)Tickets
Thursday, June 18Switzerland vs UEFA Path A winner (6pm)SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)Tickets
Wednesday, June 24Canada vs Switzerland (12pm)BC Place (Vancouver)Tickets

Switzerland World Cup 2026 ticketsBook now

World Cup
Qatar crest
Qatar
QAT
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI

How to buy Switzerland World Cup 2026 tickets

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Switzerland World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Switzerland's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

StageTicket price range
Group Stage (excl. host nations)$60 - $620
Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735
Round of 32$105 - $750
Round of 16$170 - $980 
Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775
Semi-finals $420 - $3,295
Final$2,030 - $7,875

What to expect from Switzerland at the World Cup

Switzerland didn’t fly out of the blocks at the World Cup in Qatar four years ago. They limped over the line with a 1-0 victory against Cameroon in their opener and then lost by a similar scoreline to Brazil. However, a battling 3-2 victory in a feisty clash with Serbia, where 11 yellow cards were shown, saw the Swiss through to the knockouts once again.

The Red Crosses kick off their 2026 campaign against Qatar at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The Maroons made their World Cup debut when hosting the tournament four years ago, but they failed to pick up a single point and scored just one goal.

The Swiss remain in California for their second group encounter, although they switch to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The venue may be known, but the opponents aren’t confirmed. They will face either Wales, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy or Northern Ireland, depending on the outcome of the UEFA play-off.

Switzerland will be hoping they’ve got enough points in the bag before their final group encounter against Canada. Although the Canucks head into the Finals having lost all their previous World Cup matches, they are likely to be boosted with the backing of a fervent home support.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver) 48,821 
 BMO Field (Toronto) 72,766 
MexicoEstadio Banorte (Mexico City) 48,821 
 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 44,330 
 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 50,113 
United StatesMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 67,382 
 Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 63,815 
 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 70,122 
 NRG Stadium (Houston)68,311 
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 67,513 
 SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) 69,650 
 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens)64,091 
 MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)78,576 
 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)65,827 
 Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)69,391 
 Lumen Field (Seattle)65,123

Switzerland World Cup 2026 ticketsBook now

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have a number of opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Switzerland, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June. The various sales phases differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods and ticket products.

 

To buy tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

When Switzerland staged the World Cup in 1954, Josef Hugi netted six times for the hosts, even though they exited during the last-8 phase. He remains' the top-scoring Swiss player at World Cup Finals.

Xherdan Shaqiri would fall one short of that tally. However, he does top the all-time World Cup Finals' appearances for Switzerland, as he played 14 times during four tournaments (2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022).

 

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting