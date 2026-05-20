How to buy Switzerland vs Canada tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BC Place information & more

Switzerland returns to the Pacific Coast for a pivotal showdown against Canada in what promises to be a decisive final Group B match in the World Cup 2026.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Switzerland vs Canada, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Switzerland vs Canada at the World Cup 2026?

Switzerland World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13 2026 Qatar vs Switzerland Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 18 2026 Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets June 24 2026 Switzerland vs Canada BC Place, Vancouver Tickets

Canada World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 12 2026 Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 19 2026 Canada vs Qatar BC Place, Vancouver Tickets June 24 2026 Switzerland vs Canada BC Place, Vancouver Tickets

How to buy Switzerland vs Canada tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Switzerland vs Canada tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Switzerland vs Canada match in Vancouver, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the co-host nation takes the field for a pivotal group stage encounter, demand is expected to be among the highest for any match played in the Great White North.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $450 to $600 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $450 – $850

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $900 – $1,500

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,800 – $3,800

Hospitality/VIP: $4,500+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Vancouver is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at BC Place Vancouver.

Everything you need to know about BC Place

The Vancouver venue, officially designated as BC Place Vancouver for the tournament, is the premier sports destination in Western Canada.

Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, the venue is world-renowned for its massive center-hung 4K video board - the second largest in North America - which hangs suspended above the field, ensuring every fan has a crystal-clear view of the replays and live action.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 54,000 seats.