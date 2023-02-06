'Surprised' - Man City release statement following multiple alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules

Manchester City have expressed their “surprise” at discovering that the club has supposedly breached a number of Premier League financial rules.

Investigation lasted four years

Charges brought against Blues

Waiting to discover if action will be taken

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League has revealed that, following a four-year investigation, the reigning champions of England are being charged over alleged financial mismanagement. City are said to have breached regulations on more than 100 occasions, with their case now being referred to an independent commission.

WHAT THEY SAID: City have now responded to the accusations, with a statement released on the club’s official website reading: “Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with. The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have been bankrolled by Sheikh Mansour since 2008, and the investigation into alleged financial rule breaks extends right across what has been a glittering era for the Blues under their Emirati owner.

WHAT NEXT? City are now waiting to discover what punishment will be handed out to them, with it possible that they could be stung with a points deduction or complete expulsion from the Premier League. They will not be able to refer their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.