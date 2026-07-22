Surprise.. Barcelona quartet oppose Julian Alvarez deal

A press report on Wednesday revealed a surprise over the potential deal to bring Argentine star Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona in the current summer transfer window.

On Sunday night, Alvarez lined up against several of his Atletico Madrid teammates in the 2026 World Cup final. "The Spider" also faced some of the players he might join at Barcelona should his transfer go through, though nothing is confirmed yet.

He has publicly declared his wish to leave Atletico and join his boyhood club, Barcelona. Yet his club keep blocking the exit. Atletico stand firm, insisting they will not sell their striker, and certainly not to Barcelona.

Chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin confirmed that stance categorically on 17 July.

At Barcelona, some would happily leave things as they are. That is what Catalan newspaper "El Nacional" reported on Wednesday. Several Barcelona players, the paper claims, are unenthusiastic about signing Alvarez.

The report jars sharply with what Spanish newspaper "Sport" published at the end of last June. Back then, Sport confirmed that Barcelona players had been pleasantly surprised by the Argentine's media appearances, viewing him as a valuable addition to the squad.

"El Nacional" tells a different story. There is no consensus on his arrival, it says, and four Barcelona players in particular are unhappy about the prospect.

Take Ferran Torres, who reckons he is more than capable of being a key man.

His pride is wounded. Torres is now giving serious thought to a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Gavi and Pedri are lukewarm too, the paper confirmed. Both are close to Ferran and enjoy a good relationship with him, so they would not welcome the signing of "the Spider". Raphinha's name also crops up. The Brazilian believes that, having already signed Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, the club have no need to splash 150 million euros on Alvarez.

Some of the sporting management share that view. According to the Catalan newspaper, sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick feel the player's price is inflated, and that the money is better spent on a cheaper option. Joan Laporta disagrees. The Barca president has made Julian Alvarez his priority.