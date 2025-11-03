The San Antonio Spurs (5-0) look to keep their perfect start alive when they travel to PHX Arena on Sunday to face the struggling Phoenix Suns (2-4).

Things are starting to look up in Phoenix after what’s been a rollercoaster opening stretch. The Suns kicked off their campaign on a high note with a hard-fought 120–116 victory over the Sacramento Kings, but the momentum quickly faded. A four-game skid followed, beginning with a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and continuing against the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, and Memphis Grizzlies. Despite flashes of better play in those matchups, costly lapses in the closing minutes proved their undoing time and again.

San Antonio, on the other hand, is riding a wave of confidence. After being pegged as a young team with promise last season before injuries derailed their progress, the Spurs have stormed out of the gate this year with renewed energy and focus. They opened the campaign with a commanding win over Dallas, then outlasted New Orleans in overtime before cruising past Brooklyn and Toronto by double digits. Their most recent victory, a gritty 107–101 decision over the Miami Heat, cemented their status as one of the early-season surprises in the Western Conference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Suns will face off against the Spurs in an exciting NBA game on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona .

Date Sunday, November 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs live on AZFamily, Suns+, and FDSSW and Fubo (in-market).

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker remains the driving force, averaging 29.2 points and 6.1 assists as the heartbeat of the offense. Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale have provided steady perimeter shooting, while big man Mark Williams has been solid on the boards with 10.1 rebounds per game, helping to stabilize the frontcourt.

However, the Suns’ biggest issue has been on the defensive end. They’ve allowed opponents to hit 44% of their shots and have surrendered 120-plus points in four of six outings. Missing key players such as Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, and with Isaiah Livers questionable, Phoenix has struggled to find its defensive rhythm. When Booker gets reliable help on the perimeter, the Suns can hang tough, but until their defense tightens up, staying consistent will remain a challenge.

San Antonio Spurs team news

For Phoenix, Victor Wembanyama continues to set the tone for San Antonio’s unbeaten start, averaging an impressive 30.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 4.8 blocks per game. The 7-foot-4 phenom has been a dominant force in the paint, anchoring both ends of the floor. Rookie Stephon Castle has complemented him well, posting 18.8 points and 5.4 assists per outing, while sharpshooter Devin Vassell adds another layer to the offense with 16.8 points per game on 40% shooting from deep.

The Spurs’ dominance on the glass has been key, they’re averaging nearly 50 rebounds per game, and their defense has clamped down, holding opponents under 110 points in three of five contests. Despite dealing with several injuries to players like Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk, Jeremy Sochan, De’Aaron Fox, and Lindy Waters III (all game-time decisions), San Antonio hasn’t missed a beat. Their up-tempo pace, crisp passing, and late-game composure have been the difference-makers during this hot start.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

