Sule's contract, Tolisso out and how Bayern's January transfer window could look

Bayern Munich are well on their way to a 10th Bundesliga title in a row. But when you are Bayern, domestic success is expected.

A deep squad is needed to compete in the Champions League and European success is what Julian Nagelsmann's first season in charge will be judged on.

So, will he be given more firepower this winter, or will the club's bosses hope he can conquer Europe with the players already under his tutelage?

And what should fans expect over the next month at the Allianz Arena?

GOAL lays out the potential ins, outs and any other business that could take place in Munich during January...

Potential ins

Erling Haaland will be one of the most in-demand players in 2022, so it is no surprise that Bayern Munich are also reported to be interested.

A lot, however, will depend on the future of talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski, whose Bayern contract expires in 2023.

Talks are set to begin in the spring, with Bayern hoping to keep the Poland international until 2025, but agent Pini Zahavi has previously suggested Lewandowski could move abroad to a team like Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid in order to help his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Any move for Haaland would depend on a Lewandowski exit, and Bayern would demand a big fee if they were to sell Lewandowski.

At least €50 million (£42m/$57m) would be required and such a figure could help fund a move for Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund forward has a reported release clause of €75m (£64m/$85m), but agent fees and wages could mean the total package for Haaland would cost at least €300m (£252m/$340m).

Another possible exit could pave the way for a new signing down the line, with Niklas Sule free to talk to other teams from now on as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Nagelsmann often plays three centre-backs so would need an immediate replacement for Sule, and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger would be able to come the other direction on a free transfer if he cannot agree a deal at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger's wage demands could prove too high for Bayern as well as Chelsea, however, which means Blues' team-mate Andreas Christensen could be an alternative.

Potential outs

Michael Cuisance was linked with a move to Turkey or Russia, but has settled on a move to Serie A side Venezia.

Corentin Tolisso is out of contract in the summer and at the moment is unlikely to continue at the club.

Therefore, Bayern are willing to cash out early and get some money back in January for the midfielder.

Inter and Roma were rumoured to be interested, but no official offer has yet been made.

Tolisso's exit could also be hastened by the upturn in form of Marc Roca, who also looked set to leave the club. However, he has impressed in recent weeks after being given a chance to shine because of a lengthy injury list in midfield.

Loans

Bouna Sarr has not been a success in Munich, with the right-back playing just 11 Bundesliga games since signing from Marseille in 2020.

At 29, he is unlikely to develop much more and could be set to go out on loan in the January window before a decision is made on his long-term future.

"I never thought about leaving. I will evaluate the situation with the club in the summer," Sarr told L'Equipe.

"For me, my injury last season affected me. Bayern is a big club, you always have to be at the top. Bayern didn't sign me for nothing.

"The upcoming Africa Cup of Nations will be a chance for me to get game time. I will use it to show what I'm capable of."

Adrian Fein is expected to have his loan deal with Greuther Furth terminated so he can move to a different club to get match experience.

The 22-year-old midfielder impressed at PSV last season but has not been able to break into the Furth midfield this campaign as they battle to avoid Bundesliga relegation.

Contracts

Sule's future is the most pressing contract situation for Bayern at the moment.

The centre-back's current deal will expire in the summer, putting many teams on high alert, including Chelsea and Newcastle.

In November, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that talks had begun between Bayern and Sule, but a resolution was not expected quickly.

“He has an expiring contract. The talks are not easy," Salihamidzic told DAZN. "If there’s anything to be said about it, we’ll say that."

Sule has been an impressive performer for Bayern in the past few seasons, also filling in at right-back when needed.

The Bavarians are eager to keep hold of him, but wage demands could prove a stumbling block.

Bayern have shown in the past that they will not simply give in to players and agents, with David Alaba allowed leave to join Real Madrid on a free transfer last summer.

"It is legitimate that the players want their value," Bayern president Herbert Hainer told Sport1-Doppelpass. "But it is also legitimate for us as a club to say that we are no longer willing to pay this money. We did that with David Alaba."

Long-term contracts are also something to keep an eye out for at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have secured the future of their midfield by tying Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich down.

Serge Gnabry has been in talks over a new contract and is expected to sign an extension to stay in Munich.

His existing contract expires at the end of June 2023, but Nagelsmann sees him as an integral part of his attack.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski's future needs to be tied up in the coming months or else Bayern will begin to look for a potential suitor, with Haaland likely to be near the top of their list.