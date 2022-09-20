How Stones was left wowed by Guardiola's football brain

The England centre-back has opened up on his career and life at the Etihad Stadium under the Manchester City boss.

Manchester City defender John Stones has revealed how he's been left amazed by manager Pep Guardiola's football brain after working under the Spaniard for the last six years at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola signed Stones from Everton in 2016, making him the world's second most expensive defender at the time, and the England international says he has learnt a lot from the former Barcelona head coach.

"I honestly thought that I knew football to a decent degree after I left Everton," he told GOAL. "Obviously, after I turned up and started training after a week or two I thought: 'I literally know nothing about football'.

"His brain and how he sees different teams or tactics is, I can’t put it into a simple statement how he does it. Just how his mind thinks about football. And how he expresses that over to us as players - to get us to do what he wants, and what he thinks and what he believes - is incredible."

Stones also offered some insight into what makes the 51-year-old so successful and just what it's like to work under Guardiola.

Getty Images

"Intense. And demanding. And I think that’s definitely why he’s been so successful over these six years that I’ve been with him. I think it comes from within him," he added.

"It’s in his blood that he won’t stand for second best or standards slipping, and he does it every day and us as players now realise that every day is another time or another opportunity to improve."

Stones was speaking to GOAL as he took part in Box to Box - check out more of our video content on our YouTube channel, including interviews with the likes of Declan Rice, Raphael Varane and Kieran Tierney!