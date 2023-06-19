‘Stockport Iniesta’ Phil Foden joins Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi & Marcus Rashford in mural club after forming part of Man City treble triumph

- England international continues to star
- Three more trophies in 2022-23
- Street art unveiled in home town
WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old, who is a product of Manchester City’s academy system, formed part of a treble-winning squad working under the guidance of Pep Guardiola in 2022-23. Those achievements have now been recognised in his home town, with Foden gracing a wall in Stockport alongside the slogan “no place like home”.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Several prominent figures from the world of football are now stars of impressive street art – with the likes of Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jurgen Klopp and Harry Kane also included on that list – and Foden will be proud to have scaled such heights in such a short space of time.
WHAT NEXT? Foden did not find starts as easy to come by last season as he has done in the past, but he remains a key part of Guardiola’s long-term plans and is tied to a contract at the Etihad Stadium through to the summer of 2027.