Steven Gerrard eyes another Premier League ace! Dominic Calvert-Lewin could leave Everton for Al-Ettifaq in January

- Gerrard wants Calvert-Lewin
- Will have to undergo changes in team for signing
- Will have to sell foreign players
WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Sun, the Liverpool legend is looking to recruit another Premier League regular as Al-Ettifaq eye another star signing. Calvert-Lewin has remained fit so far this season and has been a consistent performer for Sean Dyche's side.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the transfer to Al Ettifaq may happen, Gerrard may need to reshape his side. The rumours suggest that the Saudi team may be letting go of a few foreign players to make space for Calvert-Lewin. Jordan Henderson and Demarai Gray, who formerly played in the Premier League, are two notable additions made by Al Ettifaq in the summer.
WHAT NEXT? The striker will be in action when the Toffees take on West Ham away from home on October 29.