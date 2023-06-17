'I want to make the step up' - David Raya ready to leave Brentford after agreeing personal terms with Tottenham

Goalkeeper David Raya has urged Brentford to let him leave amid reports that he has agreed personal terms with Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou wants to replace Hugo Lloris

Sticking point over price of deal continues

Raya wants the move

WHAT HAPPENED? The goalkeeper has been subject to interest from a number of clubs over the last few months with Manchester United and Spurs the main clubs circling. It's the north London club that have seemingly won the race for the 27-year-old with Fabrizio Romano confirming that personal terms had been agreed last week. However, it remains to be seen as to whether Brentford will actually sanction the move despite the arrival of Mark Flekken.

WHAT THEY SAID: Raya has pleaded with his current club to allow him to move on. Speaking to The Times, he said: "I have ambitions to make the next step in my career. I want to try to win titles and to compete in Europe in the next couple of years. I’m 27 now and I feel like I’m at the point in my career when I want to make that step up. There are options out there but it’s not just my ambitions, the club also needs to let me go."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Should Raya eventually leave the Bees, it will undoubtably be an emotional exit. The Spaniard has played a massive role in getting Brentford to the top-flight in 2021 and keeping them there. Thomas Frank's side conceded 46 goals in the Premier League last season, that's a better defensive record than the likes of Spurs, Liverpool and Brighton, all of whom finished above Brentford.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RAYA? While an agreement is yet to be reached between the two clubs, it seems likely that the Spaniard will be playing for Postecoglou and Spurs next season.