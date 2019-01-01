Spurs fans warned over 'racist behaviour' as Rudiger targeted

The PA system was forced to issue three calls to stop offensive behaviour as the home support singled out the defender

The Premier League has been shaken by yet another episode of alleged racism, this time involving supporters at Hotspur Stadium.

were leading 2-0 away to Tottenham on Sunday when defender Antonio Rudiger appeared to point out the treatment he was receiving from the stands.

While it was not clear exactly what was said, by the player's gesturing he appeared to signal that he had been subjected to "monkey" chants from home fans.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium public address system moved to quell the crowd with no less than three warnings to end offensive conduct while the match was still being played.

"Racist behaviour from spectators is interfering with the game," one such announcement stated, with the message later becoming stronger as part of the Spurs support refused to heed the call.

"Racist behaviour from spectators is interfering with the game. Please remember that racism has no place in football."

Cesar Azpilicueta later confirmed that Rudiger was targeted, and pleaded for fans to stop such chants.

"It is made very clear to us all that if we have heard any racist incident to report it," he told reporters.

"Tony came to me and told me he was listening to racist songs towards him so I reported it to the referee. We are very concerned and aware of this behaviour.

"Altogether we need to make it stop. I hope everything gets clear and we eradicate it as soon as possible. It‘s an issue not just in football but in life."

's top flight has suffered a number of similar offensive incidents in recent months, with 's Raheem Sterling and United's Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba among those singled out.

In December's Manchester derby Fred and Jesse Lingard were also barracked by home supporters at the Etihad Stadium.

"We seem to be speaking about it an awful lot over the last six to eight months," Rashford told the BBC following the derby. "Even speaking about it now is not nice.

"The necessary departments need to do the right things to stop it in the game. It is a big negative in the sport and the country."