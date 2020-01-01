Sporting Huelva's Abambila still in my plans - Tagoe

The Black Queens coach disclosed that she has not lost interest in the midfielder despite overlooking her for the Turkish tournament

women's coach Mercy Tagoe has maintained she will still need the services of Ernestina Abambila in the Black Queens squad.

The midfielder starred for the West African nation at U17 and U20 level, scoring five goals in 21 outings before being promoted to the senior team, where she has only earned two caps so far.

The 21-year-old was last part of Ghana squad for the third round of the Women's Olympic Games qualifiers against in October 2019.

However, Abambila, who joined Spanish side Huelva from Swedish outfit Assi in January, has made six outings but missed a spot in Ghana's team at the Turkish Women's Cup earlier this month.

And the 46-year-old former international assures Abambila is still remains part of her plans ahead of the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations, despite the abundance of talent at her disposal.

"I didn't call her but she's still in my plans," Tagoe told Goal.

"I gave her the opportunity the last time during the Olympic qualifiers but she was not too good although not too bad which I considered was due to fatigue, playing a day after joining the team.

"I wanted to give another player a chance because we have so many talents in Ghana to grow our options because we can make use of them at any time. We cannot be focused on a particular player.

"I'm trying to do my best to explore the talents we have and I'm confident we can build a good team for the future."

Ghana will hope to qualify for the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations later this year but must negotiate past Guinea-Bissau or Gambia in the final qualifying round in June.