Spezia vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the match between Spezia against Juventus on TV in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Spezia will face Juventus in a Serie A clash at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday.



The Bianconeri will hope to pick up their third win on the trot in Serie A as they go up against relegation-threatened Spezia.

On the other hand, their opponents have failed to register a win in their last four games, losing thrice, and are currently 17th on the league table with 19 points from 22 games.

So, which TV channel is the game on, and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Spezia vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: Spezia vs Juventus Date: February 19, 2023 Kick-off: 5:00 pm GMT / 12:00 pm ET / 10:30 pm IST Venue: Stadio Alberto Picco

How to watch Spezia vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is available to watch on VIX+, Univision NOW, UniMas, TUDN USA and can be streamed live on Paramount+ and FuboTV.

In the UK, the fixture can be watched live on BT Sport 2 with live streaming available on the BT Sport app and website.

In India, the match can be steamed on SonyLiv.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Paramount+, FuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app India N/A JioCinema

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus will continue to be without Paul Pogba, Arkadiusz Milik, and Fabio Miretii with injuries. However, Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Perin are once again available for selection.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, Bonucci; De Sciglio, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Vlahovic, Chiesa

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio, Crespi Defenders Bremer, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Danilo, Sandro, De Sciglio, Huijsen. Midfielders Locatelli, Fagioli, Kostic, Paredes, Cuadrado, Rabiot. Forwards Chiesa, Kean, Di Maria, Vlahovic.

Spezia team news and squad

Spezia will miss the services of Simone Bastoni, Szymon Zurkowski, Jacopo Sala, Jeroen Zoet and Viktor Kovalenko due to injuries while Salvatore Esposito is suspended for the clash.

The good news is that Ethan Ampadu and Mattia Caldara are back from suspension and will be included in the starting lineup against Juventus

Spezia possible XI: Dragowski; Amian, Caldara, Nikolaou; Holm, Bourabia, Ampadu, Agudelo, Reca; Gyasi, Shomurodov